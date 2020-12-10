Message of Chanukah what the worlds need now

This evening marks the beginning of the holiday of Chanukah, the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights.” While the holiday is typically celebrated in the cozy company of dear family and friends, for many, this Chanukah will be like no other, with limited opportunity for gatherings and celebrations.

Yet Chanukah is a time of miracles, when we remind ourselves and the world that G‑d is present in our lives, that miracles happen, and that anything is possible. And the message of Chanukah may be just what we need right now, as it is profoundly relevant during these challenging times.

Chanukah is all about flames. The miracle took place with flames, the holiday is celebrated with flames, and – perhaps most importantly – the flames have a timely and uplifting message for us today.

The story of Chanukah goes back to the second century BCE, when the Jewish land of Israel was ruled by the Syrian-Greeks, who tried to force the Jewish people to abandon Jewish observance and instead accept Greek culture and beliefs. Against all odds, a small band of faithful but poorly armed Jews, led by Judah the Maccabee, defeated one of the mightiest armies on earth, reclaimed the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and rededicated it to the service of G‑d.

When they sought to light the Temple’s Menorah (candelabra), they found only a single jug of oil that had escaped contamination by the Greeks. Miraculously, they lit the menorah and the one-day supply of oil lasted for eight days, until new oil could be obtained.

Celebrated with flames

At the heart of the celebration of the festival is the nightly menorah lighting. Each night of Chanukah (December 10-17), we light the menorah, adding one more flame to the menorah’s eight branches. On the first night of Chanukah, we kindle just one flame. On the second night, an additional flame is lit. By the eighth night, all eight lights are burning bright.

The message of the flames

The Chanukah flames are teaching us something profoundly uplifting. Their message is timeless and eternal, and particularly relevant during tumultuous and difficult times.

- A flame is not afraid of darkness. When its light shines the darkness is banished.

- A flame is not discouraged by the cold. It generates warmth, bringing comfort to those nearby.

When a flame is kindled in a room, the facts do not change; the room is the same room, the situation the same situation. Yet, suddenly, there is life. There is warmth. There is energy. There is hope.

The recent months have been difficult for so many people. It has been dark and confusing, with the future uncertain. It has been cold and uncomfortable, with loneliness and isolation.

The Chanukah flames teach us that the light shines in our homes even when it is dark and gloomy outside, as emphasized by the fact that the Chanukah Lights have to be kindled after sunset.

They tell us that although the situation is that of “after sunset,” we must not allow ourselves to be intimidated by the darkness outside. Instead, we must have the courage to shine a little light.

This Chanukah, as we kindle the Chanukah menorah, we recall that miraculous victory, 22 centuries ago, of quality over quantity, spirit over materialism, right over might. We draw hope from our ability to shine light and share warmth, even in the bleakest circumstances. We are encouraged by the fact that a tiny flame can banish a roomful of darkness. And we commit ourselves to sharing that light and warmth with others.

Wishing our entire community a happy, meaningful, and beautiful Chanukah!

