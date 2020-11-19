Share The Boo founder offers up gratitude - and love - for village effort

Dear Village,

This year my Halloween project, Share The Boo, worked with the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and the Chief Press Foundation to sponsor a party at the TACOLCY Center in Liberty City. Children received a free book, met the author, had lunch and left with a bag of Halloween candy. We had wanted to hand out costumes, like last year, but could not because of the COVID-19. We found a way around it by asking for book donations and collecting candy to make individual bags to distribute instead of costumes.

We donated 300 bags of candy to the TACOLCY Center and 100 bags to Lotus House. We are now collecting costumes for the 2021 year in preparation of growing our program.

They say it takes a village to get things done. Without my village, Share The Boo would not be possible. I would like to thank my village since they all have helped so much to make this event possible.

Thank you to the community, without whose help we would have no costumes or candy to donate.

The Key Biscayne Foundation for helping me collect and store costumes and for being with me every step of the way; special thanks to Andrew for guiding me. Chief Press and his foundation for being my first supporter, for believing in me from when I first told him my idea. The Islander News, which helped to promote Share the Boo, as well as being a collection point. Chase Bank, which for two years donated so many lollipops that kids wondered if it was Christmas or Halloween. The Tropical Rag, which helped spread our call for donations.

A zero waste culture that helped us repurpose t-shirts and printed our logo on them. Hermanos de la Calle, which stepped in when we couldn't find enough collection points and collected at the Saturday market for us. The TACOLCY Center for letting me be a part of your amazing event, Princess Zara’s Birthday Tradition.

I would like the biggest thanks to go to my amazing mom, who was my personal chauffeur and gave support whenever I needed it.

Thank you village. I hope you will continue to support me as I work to Share The Boo.

Isabel del Valle McGuinness

Instagram @ShareTheBoo