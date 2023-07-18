Leo Messi landed at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Wednesday to join Inter Miami and on Thursday he went out to do his first grocery shopping trip. The whole family went to a Publix supermarket, where he graciously took photos and greeted the neighbors who came to welcome him.

Version en Español.

In several images published on social networks, he can be seen pushing the shopping cart with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three children Thiago, Teo and Ciro.

The official presentation of Messi with Inter Miami is scheduled for this Sunday, with many artists expected to be in attendance, including Shakira and Bad Bunny.. His first press conference is announced for Monday, when he will be accompanied by the club's owners, and next Friday, the 21st, he will play his first game when Inter Miami faces Cruz Azul.