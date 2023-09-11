Messi purchases waterfront mansion for $10.8 million

There has been considerable speculation regarding where soccer superstar Lionel Messi and his family would decide to settle after their mid-July South Florida arrival before Messi played his first game with the MLS Inter Miami SC.

It looks like Messi his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three children Thiago, Teo and Ciro, will be settling into a 10,500-square-foot, eight-bedroom mansion in Fort Lauderdale’s Bay Colony, an exclusive, gated community.

According to a report by the website The Real Deal (TRD), the family has paid $10.8 million for a property located on 91 Compass Lane in Fort Lauderdale, purchasing the home from John and Stacy Dickerson, who paid $9 million for the estate in May of 2022.

The home is located on a cul-de-sac with 170 feet of waterfront and has 2 docks, 8 suites, 9.5 baths, along with an entertaining lounge, executive office and a 1,600 square feet master bedroom.

