Mexican composer and performer Manzanero dead at 85

Armando Manzanero, the popular Mexican romantic music composer and performer, died in Mexico City at age 85 due to kidney complications, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday.

According to a report in the La Times, Manzanero had been recently hospitalized with COVID-19 and at one point was on a ventilator, but his manager, Laura Blum, said he died at a Mexico City hospital of complications from a kidney problem.

In addition to being an author, performer and producer, Manzanero collaborated with renowned artists such as José José, Angélica María, Alejandro Sanz and Miguel Bosé, who considered him a mentor.

Hi career was recognized by the Recording Academy, as well as by Billboard and ASCAP, he composed nearly 400 songs, among them “Adoro” and “Contigo Aprendi.”

Among the many popular artists who performed some of Manzanero’s compositions include Raphael, Tony Bennett, Diego “El Cigala” and Elis Regina.

His most famous crossover hit into the Anglo market was the English version of his famous 1968 song "Some Novios". Translated in 1970 as "It's Impossible" by Sid Wayne, it was first recorded by Perry Como, for whom it became in one of his most requested songs, and later by Elvis Presley, Shirley Bassey and Andrea Bocelli.

In the 1990s he introduced the bolero genre to a whole new generation through his work as producer and director of Luis Miguel's hugely popular album trilogy "Romance."

Manzanero was born in Merida, the capital of Yucatan state, and his ashes will be returned there, Blum said.