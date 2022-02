Hoping to prevent last year’s unruly crowds of spring breakers which caused the city to declare a state of emergency for several weeks, Miami Beach commissioners voted to restrict alcohol sales after 2 a.m. in certain areas of the city’s entertainment district.

According to an CNN report, the temporary ordinance will be in place between March 7 and March 2, covering all businesses serving alcohol and located south of 16th street.

For the complete CNN report, click here.