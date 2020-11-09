Miami-Dade Schools reopen Tuesday, but not Key Biscayne K-8 Center

All Miami-Dade Public Schools will reopen Tuesday, except 17 locations, including the Key Biscayne K-8 Center.

K-8 students will be doing virtual classes using the District’s My School Online.

In a Monday night communication, the school district said the decision were made after administrators conducted an assessment of schools and District facilities following Tropical Storm Eta.

"Due to neighborhood flooding and access challenges, 17 schools will pivot to online learning tomorrow. For all other schools, classes will resume, both in-person and via My School Online."

This includes Mast Academy.

Adult Education and school-based after care programs, activities and athletic events will also resume. Region and District offices will also reopen. Students in secondary schools will follow a Block A schedule.

There are no classes on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday and all Miami-Dade public schools, as well as Region and District offices, will be closed.