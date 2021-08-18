A complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida alleges that a Miami businessman helped Venezuela's military repair aircraft. The CEO of Miami-based Achabal Technologies Inc was taken into custody Sunday and will appear in Miami court Wednesday morning.

Jorge Nobrega, was charged with sanctions violations and money laundering.

The investigation into Nobrega dates to April 2019, reported Yahoo News. He is suspected of allegedly helping Venezuela's military repair its fleet of Russian Sukhoi SU-30 combat aircraft without seeking U.S. permission.

Nobrega allegedly opened a bank account for Achabal in Portugal, where he allegedly received "multiple payments for his services to Venezuela," according to the affidavit.

Achabal Technologies is based in 4696 N.W. 74th Ave, Miami and Nobrega is listed as the CEO and registering agent, according to Florida records.