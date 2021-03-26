Miami Heat, say hello to FTX Arena

The Miami Heat was busy Thursday, making two trades to fortify their roster in time for a playoff run. The two new players joining the team – Nemanja Bjelica and Victor Oladipo - will be not be playing in the American Airlines Arena, but rather in the soon to be named FTX Arena.

On Friday, the Miami-Dade County Commission green lighted a 19-year - $135 million partnership with FTX to rename the home of the Miami Heat to FTX Arena.

According to WSVN Channel 7, the Commission approved a proposal by Commissioner Keon Hardemon, to invest $90 million of the partnership’s revenue on programs to curtail gun violence and to “expand economic prosperity for Miami-Dade residents.”

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called the investment “historic” and would help the county “build a healthier, safer community,” adding “We’re grateful to FTX for their investment in Miami-Dade and proud to bring this partnership home.”

FTX is a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange where customers can trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

