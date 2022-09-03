Sonia Brubaker, a former EPA official, was named City of Miami chief resilience officer on Thursday by City Manager Art Noriega.

"We are privileged to have attracted a uniquely-qualified and experienced candidate to lead a growing team of resilience professionals in the new Department of Resilience and Sustainability established in the upcoming fiscal year," said Noriega.

Brubaker, who previously served as the director for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Water Infrastructure and Resiliency Finance Center, said she's elated over her new role and can't wait to get to work.

“I am happy to be here in Miami serving the city’s residents," she said. "I look forward to collaborating on solutions for our shared resilience and sustainability goals. Being able to recover from environmental impacts quickly, resilience, and maintaining high quality of life over the long term goes hand-in-hand with a strong economy here in the City of Miami."

Brubaker's career in the environmental sector spans over 18 years. She spent seven years at EPA creating strategic planning goals, as well as developing and implementing initiatives.

Her team also was tasked with sharing affordable financing opportunities with local governments to fund sustainable drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure investments.

Brubaker earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Policy and Planning from Virginia Tech in 2004 and a Master's in Environmental Management with an emphasis in Leadership from Duke University in 2014.