For years, South Florida, and specially Miami, have been a favorite seasonal landing spot for many New Yorkers, but during the coronavirus pandemic, it appears a one-percenter exodus is taking place.

According to an article in the website Curbed.com, bristling with starchitected high-rises, islands packed with waterfront mansions, and an art scene that is rapidly becoming world-class, thanks to Art Basel, Miami is succeeding in changing from flashy getaway to permanent home.

According to the article, which originally was published by New York Magazine, some of New York’s most popular one percenters are making the Magic City their home.

Here is a sampling:

- PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel bought side-by-side mansions for $18 million one island west of the Standard hotel.

- Citadel hedge fund’s Ken Griffin sold his penthouses in Miami Beach’s Faena House, and is buying $95 million worth of lots on Star Island to build on.

- Jon Oringer bought Alex Rodriguez’s former waterfront home for $42 million. Oringer is the Shutterstock founder, reported to be New York’s first tech billionaire.

- Douglas Sacks, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs spent $11.7 million for a unit at Eighty Seven Park designed by Renzo Piano.

- Model Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber paid close to $10 million for a 3,800-square-foot 1955 teardown just before New Year’s. They’ll be down the bay from Oringer and Plotkin.

- Quarterback Tom Brady and Super Model Gisele Bündchen bought a 1.84-acre waterfront lot, which includes a teardown, on Indian Creek Island for $17 million.

- Julio Iglesias sold his 1.8-acre lot on Indian Creek Island to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for $32 million.

- Jared’s brother Josh Kushner and Karlie Kloss, his pregnant model wife, are reportedly living in a waterfront Miami Beach manse on North Bay Road.

New York restaurants that are setting up shop in Miami include:

- Cote: Korean steakhouse, now in the Design District.

- Freehold: Now open in Wynwood

- Osteria Morini: Expanded south from Soho.

- Red Rooster: In December, Marcus Samuelsson opened a second edition of his Harlem boîte, the Red Rooster, in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood and decked it out with artwork by Rashid Johnson, Mickalene Thomas, Kara Walker, Pope.L, and Hank Willis Thomas.

For the full Curbed article click here.

