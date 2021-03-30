It’s time to get moving for the Humane Society of Greater Miami’s virtual Walk for the Animals. From April 2-30, the Humane Society is challenging you to get active every day to help raise much-needed funds for Miami’s homeless animals.

The 22nd annual Walk for the Animals is lets you choose where and how you raise money. Whether you take on the great outdoors by walking, running or biking, or you prefer to stay indoors and rack up the miles on your peloton or by following your favorite online dance class, every mile helps the shelter pets.

How? When you create your fundraising page, you can ask your friends to pledge donations for every mile you log. And now, with the integration of the new Movespring app, you can link movement from your activity tracker, like your Fitbit or Apple Watch. You can also see your progress on a virtual journey map. Along the way you will find special messages from sponsors and incentives to keep achieving more miles and raising more money.

At the end of the challenge, prizes will be awarded to the top three individuals and Top Pack based on fundraising and based on miles.

“We are so excited for the opportunity to get the community ‘together’ virtually,” says Laurie Hoffman, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Greater Miami. “This year’s event allows registrants to use their hobbies and fitness goals to help fundraise at whatever time that is most convenient for them.”

If you’re ready to “walk the walk” for the homeless animals, register today at walkfortheanimalsmiami.com.

Walk for the Animal Sponsors include: Ryder Charitable Foundation, Purina, Boehringer Ingelheim, Commissioner Sally Heyman, Entercom, Henley and David Ross, Miami New Times, Outfront Media and more.

The Humane Society of Greater Miami is a limited admit, adoption guarantee facility dedicated to placing every dog and cat in our care into a loving home, and to promoting responsible pet ownership and spay/neuter programs. The private, not-for-profit, 501 (c) (3) charitable animal welfare organization has been helping homeless animals in Miami-Dade County since 1936.