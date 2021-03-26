The Miami-Dade County’s Transportation Planning Organization Governing Board has voted to select commuter rail as the preferred mode for a mass-transit project on the Brightline tracks.

According to an article in Miami Today, trains will run between downtown Miami to Aventura.

In the article, Miami Today says the 13.5-mile route is to begin at Brightline’s MiamiCentral in downtown and be called the Northeast Corridor. It’s one of six commuting corridors prioritized for rapid transit upgrades in a 2016 initiative called the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (Smart) Plan.

In January, Brightline told investors that seven stations were identified, including the Miami-Central station talready in existence. The other are Wynwood, Design District, El Portal 79th, North Miami. FIU Biscayne campus and Aventura 196th Street. The Aventura station will be the halfway point between Brightline’s Miami and Fort Lauderdale stations.

Total cost of the project is estimated at $345 million, including improvements to the rail infrastructure, stations and Park-and-Ride facilities. Operations will run $16 million a year.

