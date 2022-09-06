Miami Waterkeeper's program aims to train new recruits to keep Biscayne Bay pollution free

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out how to detect toxic chemicals floating in Biscayne Bay.

Anyone can do it with training by Miami Waterkeeper's “1000 Eyes on the Water” program, which trains participants how to observe, document and report pollution in South Florida's precious waterways.

During a recent Citizen Project Lecture at the Key Biscayne Community Center, hosted by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, Tyler Mominey provided a demonstration on how to identify toxic chemicals and what pollution issues are common in South Florida

Mominey is education and outreach coordinator for Miami Waterkeeper, a non-profit group of clean water advocates who focus on sea level rise and the protection in Biscayne Bay.

The group works to protect ecosystems such as corals, seagrasses and mangroves.

Since the infamous 2020 fish kill in Biscayne Bay, which resulted from multiple physical and environmental factors, including extremely low tides, large stormwater discharges due to heavy rain, Miami Waterkeeper has been actively recruiting more citizen scientists – people who are also passionate about keeping the waterways pollution-free.

"We focus on sea level rise resiliency, which guides all areas of our work," Mominey said. "We employ a multidisciplinary approach, which includes science, policy and advocacy, and education and outreach."

“1000 Eyes on the Water” participants are taught how to spot toxic chemicals. They look for algae blooms, sedimentation, sewage leaks, leaking containers, illegal dumping, oil slicks and fish kills. They also watch for endangered species like smalltooth sawfish and sea turtles.

Another important part of their training is learning how to document incidents and report it to authorities, including Miami-Dade County's Department of Environmental Resource Management (DERM)

Amalia Fernandez, executive assistant at Miami Waterkeeper, said the training puts more eyes and hands in Biscayne Bay, watching for problems and connecting “with DERM and other inspectors to take action."

"We post things on social media so people can find out and see what happens when contamination damages the waterways," added Fernandez.

The “1000 Eyes” program started in 2018, said Fernandez, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted their training. Miami Waterkeeper plans on training 5,000 people.

"It's an easy training course with detailed tools to see if the water turns colors and programs to help them recognize and may be causing pollution," she said. "You don't need to be a scientist to learn how to do these things. I don't have a background as a marine biologist and I can do it. I can identify pollution."

For more information click here or call (305) 905-0856.