1.65 prime parcel on Brickell Ave to house multi-family residential development

Back in February of 2020, Place Projects, the company founded by Joe Furst, with a real estate portfolio that includes assets in Wynwood, Doral and Brickell, purchased a 1.65 prime parcel on Brickell Avenue, which will now become a multi-family residential development.

The project - 2200 Brickell -includes a partnership with Aria Development Group and Largo, will build a 98-unit condominium development on the site.

According to a report on the website The Next Miami, the development will include 100 apartments and 2,790 square feet of gym. A demolition present structure was issued in August, TNM reported.