13 candidates vying for vacant Miami Commission District 2, which includes Virginia Key, seat

Deciding who should be the short-term replacement for Ken Russell's District 2 seat on the Miami Commission won't be easy.

With a field of candidates as large as some Triple Crown horse races, voters go to the polls on Feb. 27 for a special election to choose one of 13 candidates, down from the original 15 (one other candidate withdrew, while another did not qualify).

The current term will run through Nov. 23, 2023.

Russell, whose district encompasses areas such as Coconut Grove, Brickell and Virginia Key, had to vacate his seat early to make a run for Congress, a bid in which he fell short.

Russell was a stout advocate to preserve Miami's coastal areas, especially Virginia Key and its rich history.

A motion to simply appoint a new commissioner failed to garner enough votes in early January after a 2-2 tie. Commissioners Joe Carollo and Alex Diaz de la Portilla voted against the motion, and Commissioners Christine King and Manolo Reyes voted in favor.

The four existing Commission members have made decisions in the past few meetings, such as lighted signage in city-owned areas and the approval of a pair of lawyers to join themselves on the newly self-appointed Virginia Key Beach Park Trust.

Here is the list of candidates, in alphabetical order, their email addresses, and the monetary contributions and expenditures, as of Feb. 9, according to candidate reports:

Sabina Covo. $28,851 contributions; $1,604.21 expenditures - sabina@sabinacovo.com

Michael Goggins. $1,600 contributions; $682 expenditures - Goggins@elect.miami

Javier Gonzalez. $10,699 contributions; $4,325.05 expenditures - javier4d2@gmail.com

Lior Halabi. $20,154 contributions; $3,012.99 expenditures - contact@liorhalabi.com

Eddy V. Leal. $16,750 contributions; $1,392.10 expenditures - eddyleal@gmail.com

Max Martinez. $5,154.78 contributions; $1,054.82 expenditures - max@maxmart1nez.com

Lorenzo Palomares. $22,000 contributions (also $5,000 in-kind contributions); $1,665 expenditures - palolaw2@gmail.com

Kathy Parks Suarez. $10,000 contributions; $682 expenditures - roccoparks24@gmail.com

June E. Savage. $19,200 contributions; $14,986.36 expenditures - June67@me.com

Christi Tasker. $5,000 contributions; $682 expenditures - christitaskerformiami@gmail.com

James Torres. $28,975 contributions; $6,582 expenditures - jtorres4d2@gmail.com

Mario Vuksanovic. $800 contributions; $682 expenditures - MVGTR@Yahoo.com

Martin Zilber $88,860 contributions; $1,477.80 expenditures martinzilber@gmail.com.