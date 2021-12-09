Three students were arrested on felony charges in connection with threats against Miami-Dade County public schools. While threats were made against MAST Academy, irts not clear if any of those arrested were involved.

A series of social media messages threatening death and violence came over the past two weeks resulting in the arrests of area students.

Versión en español

On Monday, a 16-year-old female senior at Miami Northwestern Senior High School was arrested after making threats on Instagram. According to an arrest report, the girl sent messages to students with the username “MiamiSchoolKiller,” saying “Don't go to school tomorrow, I will blow up Miami Northwestern Senior High School and you will be the first to die.”

Also Monday, a 15-year-old boy attending Miami Senior High was arrested after posting a threatening message on social media. “I'm going to kill everyone at Miami Senior High School. Don't go to school if you don't want to die on December 6. Everyone is going to see the anger inside me," he wrote in Spanish, according to an arrest report.

On Tuesday, a third student, a 17-year-old who attends Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School, was arrested. An arrest report said the student posted on social media Monday: “I'm going to blow up the school as soon as I get there, so get ready tomorrow morning.” He was arrested at his Miami Gardens home, according to the report.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who announced Thursday he would be leaving the system to take over as superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, said there had been an increase in threats recently. “We have dealt with about 12 different threats” in recent days, he said, calling the threats “not credible.’

“Any act that disrupts the educational environment, harms police resources, and places unnecessary stress on students, families, and employees will have serious consequences,” the Miami-Dade School District said in a statement, according to NBC 6 News.

Daisy Gonzalez-Diego, director of communications and community engagement for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, said the investigations continue and could lead to more students being arrested.

On November 29, MAST principal, Cadian Collman-Perez, reported that threats had been received at the high school, but no details were released.

Miami-Dade County police told the Islander News they were investigating the incident. No update was available Thursday afternoon.