The way in which art can present itself is as diverse as those creating it, and nothing exemplifies this as well as the 35th International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami.

After the rise of COVID-19 in 2020, organizers -- Teatro Avante, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, and Miami-Dade County Auditorium -- were forced to cancel the 35th season. Thanks to their perseverance and support from the arts community, audiences have been able to enjoy the theatre exhibit this year.

Both venues have features participating plays, each hailing from one of six countries: Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Uruguay and the US. The festival has featured a performance for children, educational forums and theatre workshops.

Wrapping things up this week is “Ubu Pandemia,” a production meant to embody the US. The story follows a king, forced to return to the island he founded, whose people have rebelled due to poverty. To top it off, an unknown pandemic is overrunning the world and threatens to spread into the island. But convinced of the residents' immunity, Ubú launches an unusual campaign to build up the country in the midst of the disaster, not realizing his strategy will prompt a fateful outcome.

Like the other plays, “Ubu Pandemia” will be featured in Spanish but will include English subtitles. Adrienne Arsht performances begin on Thursday (July 22), with the last one July 25. Tickets are available for sale at www.teatroavante.org.

On Friday and Saturday (July 23-24), a play representing Mexico entitled “Papá esta en la Atlántida” (Papa is in Atlantis) will be performed. It is a story of orphanhood and the loyalty of two brothers who set out on a journey to find their father in the US.