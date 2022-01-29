4-acre waterfront Miami home lists for a record $150 million

The Biscayne Bay waterfront home of Miami businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht is now on the market with a list price of $150 million. If sold for close to the listing price, it would set a statewide record.

The home, located at 3031 Brickell Avenue in Miami, is listed by Riley Smith of BHHS EWM Realty and the Riley Smith Group.

According to an email sent Saturday morning by The Riley Smith Group, the Arsht Estate features two legendary homes on more than four acres and sweeping views of Key Biscayne and Downtown Miami.

On the compound there are 2 homes with the main residence - Indian Spring – has over 20,000 square footage with 5BR/5BA/4 BA, plus an 2 BR/2 BA guest suite and an 6 car garage and tennis court. In total, there are 19 bedrooms on the property.

The compound is setting a record as the most expensive single-family home listing ever for Miami-Dade County. In December of 2021, a Star Island home sold for a Miami record of $75 million.

For more on the listing, click here.