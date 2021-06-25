$5 million class action lawsuit filed on Surfside building collapse

Late Thursday night, less than 24-hours after the partial building collapse in Surfside, a class action lawsuit was filed against the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association.

“Plaintiff, individually and on behalf of similarly situated consumers, seeks to recover damages, equitable relief, restitution, disgorgement, reasonable costs and attorney fees, and all other remedies this Court deems proper.”

The complaint was filed electronically at 11:29 p.m. in the Circuit Court of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, Complex Litigation Division on behalf of Manuel Drezner “for themselves and on behalf of those similarly situated.”

The lawsuit was filed by the Brad Shohn Law Firm and seeks “aggregate” damages of $5 million.

A copy of the lawsuit published on the WPLG Channel 10, Miami, website, said the condominium association failed to “secure and safeguard the lives and property” of those who live at the building.

“According to public statements made by Defendant’s attorney Ken Direktor, ‘repair needs had been identified’ with regard to certain structural issues but had not been implemented; one of the most breathtakingly frightening tragedies in the history of South Florida followed.”

As of Thursday night, there were still 99 people unaccounted for. First responders worked through the night in the rubbles in what is still a search and rescue mission. Next official update is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday morning.