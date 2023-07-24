After a record hot Sunday in Miami, excessive heat warning in effect Monday

After a historically hot day in Miami Sunday, where temperatures reached a record 98 degrees, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward counties Monday at 8 p.m.

So far, it has been a hot start to summer in Miami, with new daily heat index records set on 26 of the past 41 days and with the heat index topping 100°+ for 43 consecutive days... the previous longest stretch in the city's history was 32 days, this according to Local meteorologist and Key Biscayne resident Brian McNoldy.

This is only the third time in history that an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued in Miami.

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 degrees are expected in Miami. If engaged in any outdoor activities, you should drink plenty of fluids. If possible, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.

McNoldy Tweeted that Sunday’s average temperature of 90 degrees (98° high and 82° low) tied for the hottest daily temp ever measured in Miami.

The only other time where the average temperature reached 90 degrees was July 24, 1983, which had the same high and low temps, McNoldy Tweeted.