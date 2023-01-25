Alcantara, Marlins’ first Cy Young Award, receives the key to the city of Miami

On the heels of his November unanimous win for the National League Cy Young Award for the 2022 season, Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara Montero was honored with the Key to the City of Miami.

The event took place recently at Miami City Hall.

Alcantara Montero is the first Cy Young Award winner in Miami Marlins history.

The 27-year-old, who was born in the Dominican Republic, finished the 2022 season with a 14-9 record and a 2.28 ERA in 32 starts, according to MLB. He has recorded 638 career strikeouts.

Alcantara Montero is a two-time All-Star and a one-time All-MLB First Team.

Despite his success on the mound, the Marlins finished the season 69-93 and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Alcantara Montero's Cy Young Award was the first for the Marlins, was heralded by the City of Miami, where he pitched in front of thousands at LoanDepot Park.

"Today we presented the Key to the City to Sandy Alcantara Montero, the winner of the National League Cy Young Award," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. "He exemplifies what it means to be a Miamian with his determination, perseverance, and positive attitude."

Alcantara Montero dropped out of school in his home country in the eighth grade to concentrate on baseball.

He signed on with the St. Louis Cardinals organization when he was 17-years-old in 2013 and was traded to the Miami Marlins organization in 2017.

Montero said he was grateful for being given the Key to the City.

"It's such a great day," Alcantara Alcantara said. "I will never forget this day. That key is going to mean a lot for me in my life."