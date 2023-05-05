All about Formula 1 Grand Prix and fast cars and fun this weekend in Miami

This weekend Miami will become the capital of world motorsport with the arrival of Formula One and the Grand Prix.

Both events will be held on Sunday at the Miami International Autodrome, the street circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

After the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last Sunday, the racing circuit moved to the United States. The big action begins with practice on Friday and qualifying on Saturday, before the big race on Sunday, May 7.

Tickets for last year’s event sold out early, and 2023 tickets are still available, with general admission starting at $100. To browse remaining tickets, click here.

Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are leading the Formula One world championship, separated by just six points. Aston Martin, Ferrari, and Mercedes are trying to counter the current dominance of Red Bull, which has won all four Grands Prix of the season so far.

Over the weekend, an extensive amount of events in Miami and parties in bars and restaurants are organized around the arrival of Formula One in the city.

The schedule for the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami:

Friday, May 5th

Parking opens - 11am

Gates open - 12pm

Paddock Club Track Tour and Pit Lane Walk opens - 12:05pm

F1 Pirelli Hot Laps and F1 Car Presentation - 1pm

F1 First Practice Session - 2pm

Porsche Carrera Cup North America practice session - 4pm

Other events: F1 Team press conference, free Second Practice Session, more Paddock Club Track Tour and Pit Lane Walks

Saturday, May 6th

Parking opens - 9am

Gates open - 10am

Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying Session - 10:15am

Ferrari Parade and F1 Pit Stop Practice - 10:55am

Paddock Club Pit Land Walk - 11am

F1 Pirelli Hot Laps - 11:30am

F1 Third Practice Session - 12:30pm

Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race - 2:05pm

Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk and Track Tour - 3pm

F1 Qualifying Session - 4pm

F1 Press Conference and F1 Experiences Champions Club Grid Walk & Trophy Photo - 5pm

Gates close - 6pm

Other events: Paddock Club Track Tour

Sunday May 7th – Race Day

Parkins & Gates open - 10am

Paddock Club Track Tour and Pit Lane Walk - 10:55

Official gate opening - 11am

F1 Pirelli Hot Laps - 11:25am

Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race - 12:25pm

Drivers’ Parade and Grid Presentation - 3:14pm

F1 Grand Prix - 3:30pm (to last 57 laps / 120 mins)

Other racing-related events in Miami for F1 fans:

Free Racing Fan Fest - May 4-8

Free four-day event hosted by SWARM, featuring activations, immersive installations, and interactive experiences for race car fans. Wynwood’s Racing Fan Fest will take place at 2250 NW 2nd Ave. To learn more, click here.

2023 Miami Race Weekend - Saturday, May 6

Featuring performances by Diplo, Claptone, Kerri Chandler, Plastik Funk, and Unkommon, attendees can enjoy a night of music and dancing on Saturday, May 6 at the Toe Jam Backlot, located at 150 NW 21st Street. To view tickets and tables, click here.