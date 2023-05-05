This weekend Miami will become the capital of world motorsport with the arrival of Formula One and the Grand Prix.
Both events will be held on Sunday at the Miami International Autodrome, the street circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
After the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last Sunday, the racing circuit moved to the United States. The big action begins with practice on Friday and qualifying on Saturday, before the big race on Sunday, May 7.
Tickets for last year’s event sold out early, and 2023 tickets are still available, with general admission starting at $100. To browse remaining tickets, click here.
Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are leading the Formula One world championship, separated by just six points. Aston Martin, Ferrari, and Mercedes are trying to counter the current dominance of Red Bull, which has won all four Grands Prix of the season so far.
Over the weekend, an extensive amount of events in Miami and parties in bars and restaurants are organized around the arrival of Formula One in the city.
The schedule for the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami:
Friday, May 5th
Parking opens - 11am
Gates open - 12pm
Paddock Club Track Tour and Pit Lane Walk opens - 12:05pm
F1 Pirelli Hot Laps and F1 Car Presentation - 1pm
F1 First Practice Session - 2pm
Porsche Carrera Cup North America practice session - 4pm
Other events: F1 Team press conference, free Second Practice Session, more Paddock Club Track Tour and Pit Lane Walks
Saturday, May 6th
Parking opens - 9am
Gates open - 10am
Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying Session - 10:15am
Ferrari Parade and F1 Pit Stop Practice - 10:55am
Paddock Club Pit Land Walk - 11am
F1 Pirelli Hot Laps - 11:30am
F1 Third Practice Session - 12:30pm
Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race - 2:05pm
Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk and Track Tour - 3pm
F1 Qualifying Session - 4pm
F1 Press Conference and F1 Experiences Champions Club Grid Walk & Trophy Photo - 5pm
Gates close - 6pm
Other events: Paddock Club Track Tour
Sunday May 7th – Race Day
Parkins & Gates open - 10am
Paddock Club Track Tour and Pit Lane Walk - 10:55
Official gate opening - 11am
F1 Pirelli Hot Laps - 11:25am
Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race - 12:25pm
Drivers’ Parade and Grid Presentation - 3:14pm
F1 Grand Prix - 3:30pm (to last 57 laps / 120 mins)
Other racing-related events in Miami for F1 fans:
Free Racing Fan Fest - May 4-8
Free four-day event hosted by SWARM, featuring activations, immersive installations, and interactive experiences for race car fans. Wynwood’s Racing Fan Fest will take place at 2250 NW 2nd Ave. To learn more, click here.
2023 Miami Race Weekend - Saturday, May 6
Featuring performances by Diplo, Claptone, Kerri Chandler, Plastik Funk, and Unkommon, attendees can enjoy a night of music and dancing on Saturday, May 6 at the Toe Jam Backlot, located at 150 NW 21st Street. To view tickets and tables, click here.