This week, Brightline unveiled its new 37,350 square foot, two-story Orlando terminal, with Brightline’s signature yellow all over, and spacious lounges, and world-class amenities.

Patrick Goddard, Brightline’s President said, “Brightline’s Orlando Station sets a new benchmark for travel that establishes a seamless, convenient, and comfortable experience built for today’s modern traveler. The station is packed with amenities for future guests and has an encompassing sense of arrival from the moment you enter.”

Brightline announced that service between Miami and Orlando will commence in the summer of 2023, with advance dates tickets going on sale in May, starting at $79.

The Miami to Orlando schedule will include 16 daily round trips with hourly departures between Miami and Orlando, with non-stop trains having a run time of two hours and 59 minutes.

Regular service from Orlando to Miami will stop at all Brightline stations including West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura with a run time of three hours and 30 minutes.

There will be two classes of service offered: SMART and PREMIUM, which offers complimentary drinks and snacks in a dedicated lounge and train coach.

One-way SMART fares start at $79 and one-way PREMIUM fares will begin $149, according to Brightline's website.

Schedule

On weekdays:

- Hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami starting at 5:00 a.m. until 8:50 p.m.

- First southbound train from Orlando arrives in Miami at 8:30 a.m.

- Hourly northbound departures from Miami to Orlando starting at 6:50 a.m. until 9:45 p.m.

- First northbound train from Miami arrives in Orlando at 10:15 a.m.

On weekends:

- Hourly southbound departures from Orlando to Miami starting at 5:00 a.m. until 8:50 p.m.

- First southbound train from Orlando arrives in Miami at 8:30 a.m.

- Hourly northbound departures from Miami to Orlando starting at 5:45 a.m. until 9:45 p.m.

The new Orlando terminal, designed by Miami’s Bigtime Design Studios, who also designed the newly-opened Brightline stations in Boca Raton and Aventura, offers Mary Mary Bar, a sit-down bar offering panoramic view overlooking the train platforms

MRKT PLACE is a retail experience with convenient in-station shopping for last-minute gifts, sundries and refreshments and passengers will have access to free high-speed Wi-Fi, charging stations at every seat, 87 big screen televisions and a BrightKids children’s play area located in the SMART lounge.

