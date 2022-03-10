American Airlines to hire 400 FT Miami employees… to work from home

Many companies are calling for their employees to return to the offices, but American Airlines in Miami is looking to hire 400 more full-time reservation agents and those hired would be working from home.

The will be assisting customers with their travel needs, including providing schedules, fares and providing flight information.

The company said the effort is part of adding 600 new positions to their Miami operation.

“The airline currently has 200 new representatives in training, and a goal to hire more than 400 in the next couple of months, bringing the total of home-based reservations agents to nearly 800. These team members will join more than 1,500 new team members hired at Miami International Airport in 2021,” the company said in a press release.

“MIA is proud to be American Airlines’ home airport as they continue to invest in our community and create jobs for our residents,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

To view job requirements and application, click here.