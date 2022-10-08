Miami Children’s Museum is back for another year of spook-tacular fun. As one of Miami’s most renowned institutions for “learning through art, science, literacy, and early childhood education,” they are having their annual Spooky Science Month, along with an abundance of other activities.

One of their most famous events, the Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash, will be held on Sunday, October 16th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Co-chaired by Cheryl and Michael Jester, the event gives kids the chance to trick-or-treat throughout the 17 galleries inside the Museum.

As a family-friendly costume event, parents can come join in on the fun too. Including other activities like mini pumpkin decorating, a delicious lunch, spooky arts and crafts, and character meet and greets, everyone will definitely leave wanting more. Their well-known Haunted House is also making a comeback this year, ready to spook those who take on the challenge.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. Tickets are $70 for non-members and $60 for members. Children under two do not need to purchase a ticket.

Here are some of the other events they have coming up:

Spooky Science Month! | All Month Long

Visit Museum at Home on social media (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter) to enjoy video storytelling featuring some favorite authors and cooking demonstrations with simple and delicious recipes.

Sensory Friendly Saturday: Spooky Sensory | Saturday, October 8 | 9AM -11AM

On the second Saturday of every month, Miami Children’s Museum offers a sensory friendly experience for children with disabilities and their families. This month we’re getting spooky in our Snoezelen- Sensory room.

Indigenous People’s Day | Monday, October 10

Observe Indigenous People’s Day at the Museum by learning about the different indigenous people of South Florida.

Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash | Sunday, October 16 - 1:00PM – 5:00PM

MiChiMu's Halloween Week | Saturday, October 29 - Monday, October 31

BOO… spooktacular delights await you this Halloween weekend at Miami Children's Museum! During the weekend, partake in some spooky STEAM experiments, create scented masterpieces in our Art Studio and enjoy sensory experiences in our Mad Scientist Lab.

Mini Mondays | Every Monday | 10AM – 1:30PM & 2:30PM – 6:00PM

Mini Mondays are a place for infants and toddlers to grow and develop through play. Join us every Monday for a program full of play-based activities specifically designed for children from birth to five.

All of the funds raised through the 12th Annual Halloween Bash will go towards supporting the Museum’s educational programs, “ensuring the highest quality immersive, hands-on learning experiences for the community's children of all backgrounds and abilities.

