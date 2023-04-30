Pointing to the fact the organization is on a mission “to help bring kindness and empathy to children in elementary schools and public spaces with the help of a Buddy Bench”. the law firm of Panter, Panter, and Sampedro is a proud sponsor of the My Buddy Bench Project.

The bench is a safe space for children that helps prevent bullying and spreads awareness while providing a place where children may sit if they need of a friend.

The “anti-bullying zone” was dreamed up by Victoria Portela, with the help of her mother Maria, because Victoria was getting bullied daily at her elementary school and feeling increasingly isolated. Buddy Benches spread kindness by encouraging children to become kindness ambassadors, create friendships, prevent bullying, and help school staff recognize children who may need support and comfort.

Sponsors adopt a My Buddy Bench starting at $1200 and help customize it. On April 12th, Panter, Panter, and Sampedro‘s bench was delivered to Dr. Henry E. Perrine Academy of the Arts to be decorated by the students. The firm will be invited to see the “big reveal” in May.

For more information on the My Buddy Bench Project, please visit mybuddybenchproject.org.

Panter, Panter, and Sampedro, P.A. is a Florida-based personal injury law firm helping injured clients through the legal process. For over 30 years, their trial attorneys have worked one-on-one with clients to lead them to justice, recovery, and proper compensation.

