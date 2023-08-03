Lionel Messi's first games with Inter Miami have unleashed great fanaticism in the entire South Florida area and in the pitch, with the team sporting a 3-0 record since his arrival.

And during that streak, arguably the best player in the world has scored five goals in three matches.

Versión en español

But his great performance is also reflected in the stands where his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, has been the main protagonist of the Inter Miami TV broadcasts on Apple TV.

In Wednesday's match against Orlando City, "Anto" as she is known, celebrated Leo's two goals with his children and her very smiling and tanned image traveled the world and was an extensive comment on social networks.