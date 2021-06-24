Apartment building near 88 St and Collins collapses Thursday morning, many trapped in the rubble

An intense search and rescue operation is ongoing in Surfside as an apartment building partially collapse shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue, via Twitter, said they were on the scene “of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue.” MDFR reported there were over 80 Miami-Dade Fire & Rescue units are on scene, “with assistance from municipal fire departments.” Miami-Dade’s Technical Rescue Team was also on the scene.

In an early morning Tweet, Miami Beach Police, said they “were assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue, Surfside, Florida.”

The 12-story ocean-front building, apartment complex is called Champlain Towers South. Footage from the scene by NBC Channel 6 News shows a large part of the building collapsed into a pile of rubble. A video clip by the station shows fire rescuers pulling a boy from the rubble and onto a stretcher.

Shortly before 6 a.m. WPLG Channel 10 Reporter Jeff Weinsier reported via Twitter that “Floors 5 7 8 11 and penthouse all clear.”

The area has been shut down for several blocks as dozens of fire engines and rescue vehicles are present. Miami Beach Police said that “Northbound traffic along Collins Avenue is being diverted at 85 Street. Southbound traffic is being diverted at 96 Street.”