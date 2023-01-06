Applications for 2023 Property Tax Saving Exemption Benefits Now Available

The Miami-Dade County Office of the Property Appraiser is actively accepting 2023 property exemption benefits applications until March 1, 2023.

Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia has sent out applications to Miami-Dade County residential property owners via mail. In the documents mailed, Homestead Exemption applications were included for new homeowners, who are encouraged to apply for their Homestead Exemption. Being granted this may allow them to receive large sums of property tax savings. Also included in the package were automatic renewal receipts, especially sent out for property owners who already receive property tax benefits.

The county strongly urges property owners to carefully review their property tax exemption benefits in their automatic renewal receipts, in order to make sure they are receiving as many of the benefits as deserved in accordance with their property status. Florida law requires property owners to immediately notify the Property Appraiser if they no longer qualify for their exemption(s). No further action is needed if the property owner is still eligible in 2023, however all owners are encouraged to keep the document for their personal records.

“The Homestead Exemption provides property owners with significant tax savings. I urge them to contact my office if they have any questions. My staff will be visiting several locations across Miami-Dade County where property owners may ask questions, as well as apply for their property tax benefits,” adds Property Appraiser Garcia.

Property owners who have questions or concerns about their exemption(s) status can visit www.miamidade.gov/pa or visit the Property Appraiser offices in person:

Downtown Miami (111 NW 1st Street, Suite 710) and

South Dade Government Center (10710 SW 211th Street, 2nd Floor)

Hours: Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For additional assistance, their offices will host weekend and evening outreach events around the county, for homeowners to file or cancel their exemption benefits. The events are optional to attend. For any other questions, homeowners are encouraged to call 305-375-4712.

Schedule for outreach events:

Saturdays 9:30 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M.

January 7, 2023 - South Dade Government Center, 10710 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189 January 28, 2023 - North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056 February 25, 2023 - Westchester Regional Library, 9445 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165

Thursdays 5:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M.

January 12, 2023 - Pinecrest Branch Library, 5835 SW 111 Street, Pinecrest, FL 33156 February 2, 2023 - West Kendall Regional Library, 10201 Hammocks Boulevard, Miami, FL 33196 February 16, 2023 - Milander Center, 4800 Palm Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012