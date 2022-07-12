Arsht Center announces the return of ARTiculation

Summer allows you to spend more time to work on your passions and hobbies such as poetry and the Arsht Center is providing the perfect opportunity to do so.

ARTiculation at Arsht with the first Summer Slam Edition, is a free slam poetry event produced by the Arsht Center in which local, regional and national poets perform their original work live on stage. Local poets are invited to sign up to be selected to perform their original work and win up to $1,000.

Competing poets will be judged by members of the audience and three invited spoken word connoisseurs. The selected poets will join a specially curated group of Miami artists to perform their pieces live at ARTiculation at Arsht: Summer Slam Edition. At the event, audiences will witness storytellers transform their words into performances that remind everyone of the integral role poetry and spoken word play in our culture.

Individual poets and slam teams (of 4 members or less) are welcome to sign up here to compete now through August 1. In addition to the $1,000 grand prize, competing poets can win $500 for 2nd place or $250 for 3rd place.

This event is free to the public. First-Access Passes are available beginning Tuesday. Click here.

The event will be hosted by IngridB, features music by SheJ Hercules from 99 JAMZ, and will be judged by local poets Octavia Yearwood and Darius Daughtry.

It will also feature poets from across Miami-Dade County performing original pieces about their city in pre-recorded videos. These videos will be shared with the Arsht Center’s social media channels to an audience of 100,000+ throughout the summer leading up to the live event in August. In addition to Just John, who will be representing Downtown Miami, featured artists include: Marnino Toussaint, Calvin “madeS.O.N, Ciara Hendrix, NelzGetLive and more.

For a list of rules, click here.

Fernanda Garcia will be a senior at MAST Academy for the 2022-2023 school year and an Islander News intern.