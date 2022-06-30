María C. Bechily has been elected chair of the board of ArtesMiami, a non-profit organization that supports and promotes Hispanic artists and cultural organizations.

“I am honored to have been elected by the board to chair such a prestigious nonprofit group,” said Bechily, a philanthropist and public relations specialist.

Bechily created a public relations and marketing agency in Chicago to identify and reach Hispanic. Her list of clients included Peoples Energy, Anheuser-Busch Companies, the Kraft Foundation, The Terra Museum of American Art, the Attorney General of Illinois and Hoy, a Spanish-language publication of the Chicago Tribune.

She also appeared in front of the camera, hosting Spanish language television shows on what is now Univision. Two of her shows received Emmy nominations.

Bechily currently serves on the board of the Pérez Art Museum Miami. She is a life trustee of the Goodman Theatre, where she is the founding chair of the board’s education committee. She is a founding co-chair of Nuestro Futuro, an endowment that promotes philanthropy among Latinos.

Bechily received her bachelor’s degree in sociology from Loyola University of Chicago and a master’s degree in public policy studies from the university’s Harris School of Public Policy.

ArtesMiami, Inc. began in 1995 to sponsor the Fair of Seville in Miami and later the Fair of Spain in Miami. Led by nationally renowned publicist and philanthropist Aida Levitan, the organization has donated more than $2.7 million in in-kind services and cash to cultural organizations and artists, primarily in South Florida.

Its latest program is the ArtesMiami Film Fund, which will donate thousands of dollars to documentary filmmakers