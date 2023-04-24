After the April 12 torrential rains caused flooding in parts of South Florida and specifically Fort Lauderdale, the interruption in the flow of gas supply to the stations caused shortages and panic buying throughout the area.

Now, as supply of gas increases, so are the prices in the Miami area.

The average gasoline prices in Miami have risen $0.089 per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.70 per gallon as of Sunday, which is $0.29.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

According to the website GasBuddy, which surveys 1,690 stations in Miami, the cheapest station in Miami was priced at $3.21 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.75 per gallon.

The average price for a gallon in Miami is $0.06 more expensive than the national average of $3.64 per gallon.

