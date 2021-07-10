On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an Executive Order - 21-160 - indefinitely suspending payment of property taxes for all taxpayers whose property was destroyed or rendered uninhabitable during the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.

Also, the order requests that the Florida Legislature explore additional legislation “as may be necessary to alleviate the taxpayers’ property tax obligations.”

A copy of the order can be found here.

On Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the death toll from the condo collapse rose to 79. Cava said 61 people remain potentially unaccounted for.

“They’re leaving behind devastated families,” Levine Cava said of the deceased. “The magnitude of this tragedy is growing every day.”

County officials told families they think all remaining victims would be recovered in the next week or so.