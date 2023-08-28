With the peak of the hurricane season happening next week, and TS Idalia bearing down on Florida, it is a good time to review hurricane plans and stack up on hurricane supplies, and this week they are tax free.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the Atlantic Hurricane Season peaks on September 10, with most cyclone activity happening between mid-August to mid-October, so revisiting – or developing – your hurricane plan is critical as the calendar turns to September.

Key Biscayne and Miami residents can now protect their properties by purchasing items on their disaster preparedness list without paying sales tax.

The second Florida tax holiday of 2023 is now in place until Friday, Sept. 8.

Qualifying items range in type and value. Here are a few examples:

- Fire extinguishers and smoke detectors of $70 or less

- Tarps or other flexible waterproof sheeting of $100

- Portable generators of $3,000 or less.

- Toilet paper, hand soap, dish soap and laundry detergent for $30

- Non-electric food storage coolers for $60 or less.

- Flashlights of $40 or less

- Batteries priced at $50 or less

- Portable self-powered radios and weather-band radios less than $50

- For pets, cans or pouches of wet pet food of $10 or less and portable kennels of $100 or less and over-the-counter pet medications of $100 or less.

For the complete list of tax-exempt items during the sales tax holiday, click here.

For the Village of Key Biscayne and Islander News 2023 Hurricane Preparedness Guide, click here.