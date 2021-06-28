Attorney General: Be aware of price gouging and charity scams in relation to Surfside disaster

The horrific Champlain Towers Condom Champlain South collapse, which as of Monday had claimed 11 lives, with still over 150 unaccounted for, has also opened the door for scammers preying on people’s generosity.

Monday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said her office has received complaints of possible price gouging at Surfside area hotels.

In a press release, Fernandez Rundle said, “Now that the Governor has declared a state of emergency, price gouging is a criminal offense. We are joining efforts with the Miami-Dade Police Department to combat any greedy individuals and businesses that may use unprecedented events like the Surfside tragedy to take advantage of our community’s fundamental needs by unnecessarily hiking prices to outrageous levels.”

In its website, Miami-Dade County describes price gouging as “Charging ‘unconscionable prices’ for essential items in short supply prior to a disaster and during the early recovery period is illegal. An ‘unconscionable price’ is determined by comparing the price asked during an emergency with the price charged for the same commodity during the preceding 30-day period.”

To report suspected price gouging activity, email Hotline@miamisao.com. Complaints should include the business name, physical address, item(s) believed to be price gouged with photos and receipt(s) and contact information.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I have seen first-hand the remarkable and generous efforts of legitimate charities and individuals helping the families affected.”

“No doubt, people want to come to the aid of their fellow Floridians struck by this catastrophe, but please be cautious of bad actors trying to take advantage of generous donors,” added Moody.

The fundraising website GoFundMe has posted its own page with verified fundraisers to support those affected by the Champlain Towers South collapse. Click here for more information.

Attorney General Moody’s office offered some tips Monday to avoid falling victim to a charity scams related to the Surfside collapse: