The city of Aventura will make it mandatory for condominium, cooperative owner, and homeowners associations to deliver engineering and architectural reports to city officials within 24 hours of receiving them.

According to an article in Local 10 News, the reports involve those regarding structural, electrical, and/or life safety concerns of a building.

On Friday, the city announced that those who do not comply with the new ordinance will be subjected to daily fines of up to $500 and up to 60 days in prison.

“In an effort to protect public safety and learn from the tragic Champlain Towers South collapse, Aventura became the first city in Florida to pass an ordinance requiring associations to share engineering, architectural, and life-safety reports with the city,” the news release stated.

The new ordinance was passed during Thursday the 22nd’s commission meeting.

Sponsored by Mayor Enid Weisman, the ordinance must be approved again on an additional reading before it officially becomes law.

“There is nothing more important than ensuring the safety of the residents of Aventura. Requiring that reports indicating potential dangers to our residents are provided to the city will create transparency and help us to ensure the structural and electrical integrity of our residents’ homes,” Weisman stated. “Board presidents and property managers in Aventura must know that the city takes this seriously. We are here to help and serve our community, but we will not tolerate anyone cutting corners when it comes to public safety in Aventura.”

A special commission meeting is scheduled for Aug. 10 for the additional reading in questionable, as well as the final adoption of the ordinance.

