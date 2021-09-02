Bay Harbor building declared structurally unsafe; residents evacuated

An apartment building in Bay Harbor Islands was evacuated Wednesday evening after it was declared an unsafe structure. Residents were ordered to evacuate immediately.

The Forum building is located at 1080 93rd Street. It has 24 units.

The report of a private engineering company determined that the building has "significant structural defects."

A Local10News report showed large cracks in the pool equipment room, exterior walls and in hallways on each floor, as well as concrete chipping in the boiler room, cracked concrete on the stairwell and concrete bulging in the hallway.

Building resident Frank Kaltenekker told Local 10 News, "It started as a leak, they came in and fixed it, and then it collapsed," he says. “There are two other apartments that have the same problem. The apartment next to mine is even worse," as he showed Channel 10 reporter Christian de la Rosa the damage in his apartment.

The Forum is the second this week deemed unsafe and evacuated in Bay Harbor Islands; the other building is just one block away, on 93rd Street.

The town of Bay Harbor Islands said The Forum building – which is over 70 years old - has been cited numerous times, as well as by the County’s Fire Department and specifically by the County Elevator Safety department due to alleged violations.

The City said on its website that all evacuation-related questions should be directed to Property Manager Erick Pamblanco or Bay Harbor Islands City Manager Maria Lasday.

Following the June collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, the City of Bay Harbor Islands and other Miami-Dade County municipalities, including Key Biscayne, began conducting inspections of certain buildings, some resulting in evacuations, although none in Key Biscayne.