Benjamin 'Benja' Cremaschi, raised and trained in soccer since he was a child in Key Biscayne, is astonished to be fulfilling many dreams, almost all of them together.

This year he became a professional soccer player when he was signed by Inter Miami, he made his debut in the first team despite being one of the youngest at 18 years old, he already scored his first goal in the league and in the coming days he will be playing with the best player in the world, and one of the greatest of all time Leo Messi.

Benja, son of Pablo Cremaschi and Ximena Lara, and the third of four siblings who grew up and still live in Key Biscayne, told in an interview with the TyC Sports channel, from Argentina, how he lives this moment and the arrival of the world's top soccer star in Miami.