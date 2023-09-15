Two Rolls-Royce, a Bentley, a Tesla and a Mercedes were among the cars spotted being recovered during a raid at a Miami home. The cars were stolen from different parts of South Florida.

According to an NBC 6 South Florida report, multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the NW Miami bust.

Charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property were 37-year-old Patrice Cherrine Hinds and 31-year-old Joseph Roger Museau.

The Rolls-Royce was stolen in Hallandale Beach, a black Rolls-Royce stolen from Miami, and a black Bentley that had been stolen out of Palm Beach County, NBC 6 reported.

