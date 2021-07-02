President Joe Biden visited Surfside Thursday to console family members of the 145 people still unaccounted for and believed buried under the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo building, which collapsed during early hours last Thursday.

Before Air Force One, bearing the president, First Lady Jill Biden, and U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, touched down at Miami International Airport, local officials had been forced to halt search and rescue operations because “the pile” had become too unstable for them to continue.

“We’re doing everything we can to ensure that the safety of our first responders is paramount and to continue our search and rescue operations as soon as it is safe to do so,” Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a news conference.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Biden said, urging those at the table to “tell me what you need.”

“The one order I gave the federal folks was ‘no bureaucracy,’ just cut through it. Get to whatever they need,” added the president.

“We decided to cover 100% of the search and rescue costs for the first 30 days, not done often, but necessary here,” said Biden.

President Biden highlighted two outstanding concerns:

“First, the remaining buildings may collapse, the remainder of the building may collapse. We need to determine if it’s safe for first responders to return to the site to continue their rescue mission.”

“I’ve asked the National Institute of Standards and Technology to investigate to see if it’s safe to go back and what caused the building to collapse in the first place.”

The president later met privately with family members at the hotel. In remarks to reporters before heading back to Washington, Biden — who has suffered deaths of his first wife, young daughter, and later his adult son, Bo Biden — appeared deeply moved by these conversations.

“They’re praying and pleading that God, let there be a miracle. Let there be something happen for me that’s good. Because I have, like many of you do, some idea what it’s like to suffer that kind of loss that so many of them are suffering,” Biden said.

“Our message today is that we’re here for you as one nation. As one nation. And that’s the message we communicated. We’ll be in touch with a lot of these families continuing through this process. But there’s much more to be done. We’re ready to do it,” he said.

The president also remarked upon the high level of bipartisan cooperation in the response.

“There’s no disagreement, no bickering. Everybody’s on the same team. It’s what America’s all about. It’s about pulling together, leaving nobody behind. The one thing that made me feel good about this is the cohesion that exists. There’s no Democrat or Republican out there. There are just people wanting to do the right thing for their fellow Americans.”

During that family meeting, Biden made brief remarks then circulated among tables holding private conversations, as did the first lady, governor, and other elected officials, according to the pool report. The president stayed until everyone had a chance to talk with him.

The death count remained at 18, including two children, with 145 people unaccounted for, Cava said.

Earlier Thursday morning, at 2:11 a.m., Fire and Rescue chief Alan Cominsky timed the stop-work order at 2:11 a.m. He cited “six to 12 inches of movement in a large column hanging from the structure that could fall and cause damage” to another support column.

Additionally, he noted “slight movement” in a concrete floor slab and “movement in the debris pile.”

“We have already informed the families this morning, who are waiting and waiting, about this development, and we have worked to answer all the questions that they have about the operation,” Cava said.

State engineers were helping to map a path toward resumption of work, DeSantis said.

“Obviously, we believe that continuing searching is something that’s very, very important,” he said. “We’re going to provide whatever resources they need to be able to allow the searches to continue.”

During the earlier meeting, DeSantis shared some praise Biden’s way.

“You recognized the severity of this tragedy from day one and you’ve been very supportive,” the governor said.

“We’ve had no bureaucracy,” DeSantis said, in securing federal aid. “We thank you for the support … What we just need now is a little bit of luck, a little bit of prayer … we’re not going to stop until we identify everybody.”

Cava thanked the president for coming and for the swift federal response, calling it “an incredible collaboration.”

The Florida Department of Transportation has removed nearly 14,000 tons of debris from the site, DeSantis said.

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. It has been supplements with Islander News staff reporting.