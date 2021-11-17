Biltmore Hotel's 95-year-old Gondola collapses

A 95-year-old Gondola building located on the famous Biltmore Hotel's golf course partially collapsed Tuesday.

A Coral Gables spokeswoman said the Gondola needed serious restoration, according to a Miami Herald report.

In 2019, the Gondola was named as one of the 12 most endangered sites in Miami-Dade County by Dade Heritage Trust.

City spokeswoman Martha Pantin wrote in a text the structure needed an investment of more than $1.5 million to restore it.

