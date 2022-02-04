Brady and Gisele to retire to Miami’s “billionaire’s bunker”

Last week, Tom Brady, considered by many one of the best football players in history, retired from the NFL after a 22-year career. But where would Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen settle in retirement?

Well, turns out the couple will be building an environmentally friendly mansion with a particular focus on the design, in Miami’s Indian Creek Island.

According to a report in the NY Post’s Page Six, in 2020 Brady, 44, and Bündchen, 41, bought a plot of land for $17 million and demolished the structure on the property, a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home.

The Post reported the new house, now under construction, will replicate many of their Brookline, MASS, home which they also designed from scratch and later sold it for $32.5 million.

Indian Creek Island - a .4-square mile-size municipality where all the properties are on the water – is also known as “billionaire’s bunker,” as it is home to many rich & famous, including former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert; Jamie Galinski Baca, a Colombian banking magnate worth a reported $3.6 billion; Robert Diener, the co-founder of Hotels.com, and Mary Stephens Shula, the widow of former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.

For more on Indian Creek Island from Town & Country Magazine, click here.