South Florida’s cuisine scene is loaded with unique dining experiences and is also home to the Top selling independent restaurant in the United States.

The website Restaurant Business recently released a list of the Top 100 largest independent restaurants in the country, and the list is not only dominated by Miami area restaurants, but an establishment close to Key Biscayne - Komodo – claimed the top spot.

The 3 stories Komodo, with a total of 300 tabletop, booth, and bar seats in both indoor and outdoor settings, reported having served 285,000 meals during 2021, grossing a U.S. best $41 million in sales. According to their website, Komodo “connects the heart of Miami’s vibrant Brickell neighborhood with the regional flavors⁠ and flair⁠ of Southeast Asia.”

After a one-year pandemic-related hiatus, the Restaurant Business Top 100 list ranks the largest independent restaurants. This year’s lists represent a true variety of restaurants who served a total of 272 million meals, generating $1.8 billion in sales amidst a changing post-pandemic industry.

Miami and Miami Beach were well represented on the list, including three out of the Top Five restaurants in the U.S. and 11 restaurants in the Top 100.

If you add four Fort Lauderdale restaurants – #8 Shooters with $86 million in sales, #39 Rustic Inn at $17.9 million, #56 15th Street Fisheries at $15.826 million and #93 Steak 954 with $11.545 million, South Florida had 15 restaurants listed, more than California (11) or New York (10).

A short drive from the island to the Miami Design District takes you to the #3 ranked restaurant – Swan. The creation of restauranters David Grutman and Pharrell Williams, grossed $31 million in sales with a menu centered around seasonal and market-driven ingredients, according to their website.

Mila, the rooftop restaurant located in Miami Beach and founded by Gregory and Marine Galy, claimed the #5 rank in the U.S., grossing $27 million. According to their website, “MILA is a transportive venue bringing an elevated dining experience and pleasure together with a magical, glamourous, and vibrant atmosphere, seamlessly merging into one unique experience.”

On of Key Biscayne’s favorite for waterfront dining with spectacular views of the Miami skyline - Rustic Pelican - came in at #28 on the list with $20.130 in sales, serving a total of over 185,000 meals during the year.

Other Miami-area restaurants on the list of Top 100 grossing restaurants in the U.S. include:

#9 – Prime 112 in Miami Beach - $24.750 million in sales

#18 – Papi Steak – Miami Beach - $22 million in sales

#19 – Marion – Miami - $21.989 million in sales

#34 – Makoto – Miami Beach - $18,572 million in sales

#27 – Casa Tua – Miami Beach - $13,009 million in sales

#97 – Stubborn Seed – Miami Beach - $11.158 million in sales

#99 - L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami - $11,063 million in sales

For the complete Restaurant Business Top 100 ranking of the largest independent restaurants in the US, click here.