Brightline announces start of Miami to Orlando rail service

Brightline, the high-speed train service, has announced a definite date when Miami passengers can ditch the car and take the rail to Orlando.

While the company opened ticket bookings back in May of this year, there was no official date for the service to start.

On Tuesday, the company said the Miami to Orlando train service will begin on September 22, 2023.

Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline said in a press release, “Opening Orlando fulfills our ultimate business model. We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism industries eager to travel between Central and South Florida.”

Brightline is offering a limited time offer of one-way SMART fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for kids. Groups of 4+ save an additional 25 percent on SMART fares. Brightline’s SMART service offers a business-class option onboard, complimentary WiFi, and food and beverages available for purchase.

There is also one-way PREMIUM first class fares which start at $149, including a dedicated PREMIUM lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage, and complimentary snacks.

Once in Orlando, transportation and mobility options from Brightline Orlando Station will feature shuttles, Uber rideshare and car rental options.

Brightline’s high speed service includes 16 daily round trips with hourly departures between Miami and Orlando.

Regular service from Orlando to Miami will stop at all Brightline stations including West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Aventura.

