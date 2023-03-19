This week, Brightline rail service expanded their fixed-route bus shuttle service, now servicing two South Florida airports and, just in time for the Miami Open, to Hard Rock Stadium.

The high-speed rail has launched bus shuttle service to and from Miami International Airport (MIA) from its Miami Central station and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from Brightline’s Fort Lauderdale station.

MIA shuttle service provides direct airport service to and from the airport, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to midnight weekends. Shuttle service to FLL runs from 5 a.m. to midnight weekdays and 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Miami Open service to Hard Rock Stadium

As part of an agreement with Hard Rock Stadium, the company also announced that it will offer dedicated pre-and post-session trains for the upcoming Miami Open tennis tournament from its Aventura station.

Johanna Rojas, Brightline senior vice president, partnerships, and sales, said, “Our exclusive shuttle service from the new Aventura station will now conveniently connect fans with seamless transportation to the Hard Rock Stadium entrance and the incredible tennis action.”

The Miami Open tennis tournament begins Sunday, March 19. Dedicated Brightline trains, along with Brightline shuttle service to and from the Aventura station, will begin Wednesday, March 22.

Brightline also announced that passenger transportation service will also be offered for Miami Dolphins games during the 2023 season from its Aventura station.

