Brightline – which ceased daily operations in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic – will start its daily rail service between West Palm Beach and downtown Miami “in the first half of November,” company CEO Patrick Goddard announced this week.

An exact date is still to be determined.

When service starts again, passengers will experience a more seamless experience as Brightline is launching a mobility app in which travelers utilize company-sponsored vehicles to and from Brightline stations. The company is working with software company lomob.

Goddard said Brightline’s research showed a “friction point” in train travel was getting to and from the station and then to their final destination.” Goddard says.

“Technology has now enabled us to make those connections for people. At Brightline we are very much focused on the guest experience. We want to control that experience to the extent possible, which is why we are providing our own branded fleet of vehicles: a selection of private cars, shuttles, and for small, short local trips, we’re looking at using electric golf carts.”

The service would be manned by private drivers.

According to the website trains.com, Brightline is looking to hire 200 additional employees and will require all be vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, travelers will have to adhere to CDC guidelines, which requires all passengers on public transportation wear masks.

Brightline will not require passengers to be vaccinated.