Brightline to resume South Florida later this year

After a pandemic-driven suspension of the Brightline train service, which has lasted for more than a year, the company announced is set restart in later this year.

Brightline told investors that it will restart service between Miami and West Palm Beach in the fourth quarter of this year.

Brightline, which launched its passenger rail service in 2018, currently connects Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, at downtown train stations in each city.

Once it restarts, the South Florida service will run hourly.

The website The Next Miami reported Monday that the company presently has more than 1,300 construction workers in the buildout of Brightline Miami to Orlando rail line.

Construction of the Orlando remains on time and is expected to be completed in December 2022. The budget for the project is around $2.7 billion.

For the entire TNM article, click here.