Brightline trains have been involved in five fatal accidents since restarting service

Brightline, the high-speed rails service that runs between Miami and West Palm Beach, has been part of five fatal accidents since resuming operations in November after a 20-month suspension due to the pandemic.

The latest accident took place Tuesday morning when a victim was run over by the train while walking on the rails near Boynton Beach. Via Twitter, the Boynton Beach Police department said they were responding to a call involving “a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a Brightline train in the 500 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and the FEC tracks at around 7:50 a.m.”

Brightline has the highest fatality rate among the 800 railroads in the United States, this from an Associated Press analysis of Federal Railroad Administration records.

According to a report by Newsweek, a Brightline train hits someone approximately every 33,000 miles it travels and while Brightline trains have 52 deaths attributed to them, investigations showed none of the deaths were a result of faulty equipment or employee error, Newsweek reported.

The Newsweek report most victims “were either suicidal, intoxicated, mentally ill or had gone around barriers at an intersection in an attempt to beat the trains…”